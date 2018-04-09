"We have not won anything and the tie is still open. Yes, we have a good result going into the second leg, but nothing more. We shouldn't play with our minds on the advantage, instead, we need to play as if it was still 0-0," he told the media.

"We don't have an excess of confidence. We're not thinking about the result, because that would be dangerous. Roma will give their all, an excess of confidence could prove costly for us," he continued.

"Roma? I expect them to have a similar approach to the first leg and the style they've had all year, although with more intensity. They will have to take risks," he added.

"We have Messi and that often changes the opponent's approach. In the first leg, they were fine but Leo always pops up. It's the beauty of the game," Valverde concluded.