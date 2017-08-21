Former Psg full-backis set to move to Serie A for the first time in his career. The Dutchman had previously been linked with moves to Juventus, Inter and AC Milan but the 29-year-old is not going to join any big Serie A side.The 29-year-oldin a dry loan deal.The Holland International will sign his contract with the Serie A side later today.He is having his medical tests in Milan where he landed earlier today.Van Der Wiel can play as attacking winger or right-back. He is a product of Ajax academy and the Lancers are one of the clubs he played for during his career. Psg and Fenerbache are the other two clubs he has been playing for during his career.