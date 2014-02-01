Van Dijk will improve Liverpool defending; to an extent

It hardly came as a surprise when Liverpool announced the world-record capture of Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday evening. Rumors had linked the Dutchman with a move to Anfield and as soon as Jeremy Wilson from the Telegraph told that the move is imminent, the rumor mill went berserk. Minutes later, the BBC confirmed the news and it was followed up by an official announcement by both the clubs that Van Dijk had official joined Liverpool, some months after a move actually fell through.



While the fee in question has come under scrutiny, football has come to a point where teams are willing to satisfy their needs as well and as quickly as possible. Liverpool themselves, for example, have been in dire need of a centre-half since last season. Jurgen Klopp was well aware of that, but spent more on attacking players than defensive players ever since he took over and it was often felt as if the defense is being neglected. And it became a usual sight to see the Reds concede cheap goals, especially on the break, when spaces were left behind their high-press.



What big Virgil brings to the plate is a defensive assurance. A big one. He’s someone a manager can rely on for marshalling the defense and leading the side. And it could well be said that the Dutchman is one of the best defenders in the Premier League at the age of just 26. And question marks about his suitability to the fee seem unjustified, largely because its high time Liverpool challenge for the title again.



Despite that, one can admit that while some of Liverpool’s defensive problems will subside, Klopp’s system will make sure that not all of them subside. Even Tottenham, who have had more time to get used to the high-pressing style of Mauricio Pochettino, face occasional defensive issues. All that, despite being the best defense in the league in the two seasons before this one.



The high-pressing style compliments an attractive style of play and Klopp has always been a professor of hard-metal football that does take your breath away. It never brings to the plate a promise of solid defending as spaces are often left behind the defense, whenever the high-press is applied.



And Premier League clubs are increasingly getting accustomed to facing sides that press the opposition high up the pitch and the smaller sides are gradually getting to grips with the style. Its not a way of saying that the style is getting out-dated, but its a way of saying that every manager has to be flexible in his approach, especially in the Premier League. The reason why Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers got the sack at Everton and Liverpool respectively is because they lacked a Plan B after their Plan A feel to the gallows and got found out. That is exactly what Klopp has failed to find at Liverpool and the lack of it became a reason for his demise at Borussia Dortmund too.



Van Dijk has enjoyed the best of times at Southampton whenever he has had a proper sitting midfielder in front of him. Before Victor Wanyama headed off to Tottenham, he complimented Van Dijk in being at his best. He was very good last season too and Oriol Romeu’s presence in front of the defense helped him. At Liverpool, there seems to be a lack of consistency in that position, with Jordan Henderson seemingly not the best one for the role of a sitting midfielder.



A lot will depend on Emre Can’s contractual situation as it will likely have a domino effect on how Liverpool’s midfield shapes up to be, especially with Naby Keita on his way. Keita himself hasn’t exactly played the role of a sitting midfield player at RB Leipzig, with Diego Demme usually prefered as that in the 4-2-2-2 formation under Ralph Hassenhuttl.



While big Virgil is a massive signing for the Reds; a one that brings them closer to the title than they ever have and will improve their defending of set-pieces considerably, it won’t be a surprise to see Liverpool have some defensive issues next season.





