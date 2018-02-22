Van Gaal backs replacement to win treble

Former Bayern Munich coach Louis van Gaal has hailed the turnaround inspired by Jupp Heynckes and told Sport Bild he can win the Treble this season.



Van Gaal, 66, coached Bayern from 2009 until 2011, winning the Bundesliga in his debut season and reaching the 2010 Champions League final. He was dismissed in April 2011 after a disappointing run of results, with Heynckes replacing him as head coach and guiding Bayern to the Treble in 2013.



"It's unbelievable what Jupp is doing again," Van Gaal said. "The management team of [CEO Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge and [president Uli] Hoeness did the right thing and put faith in his experience."



Heynckes, 72, took over as interim coach until the end of this season following the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti. Since beginning a fourth term in October, he has led Bayern to 22 wins in 24 games but is expected to leave at the end of the campaign.



"I don't see any young German trainer like [Julian] Nagelsmann and [Thomas] Tuchel in this role. Bayern is a top club which isn't easy to manage," Van Gaal said.



"Heynckes has showed everybody again what he is capable of. He can win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and even the Champions League. He hasn't lost his qualities from the Treble-winning season just because he has got older."