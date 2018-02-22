Louis Van Gaal has taken a shot at his Manchester United players, saying that they didn’t read his emails back when he was Coach of the Red Devils.

The Dutchman replaced David Moyes and went on to Coach the Mancunians for two seasons, with mixed results. He was notoriously unable to get the Northern giants back in the Champions League, and was eventually replaced by Jose Mourinho.

He has recently attacked his former players at Old Trafford, telling Bild that they didn’t open the emails he sent them.

There were supposed to be full of praise and constructive criticism - the Dutchman known for being punctilious and detail-oriented.

Speaking to Bild, he said that he would track whether players opened their emails.