A sculpture dedicated to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been vandalised in Paseo de la Gloria, Buenos Aires. The damage was reportedly done in the early hours on Monday morning with the statue having been split in half.



The statue was erected six months ago in honour of the achievements of the man who is widely regarded as the world’s greatest footballers and to convince him to change his mind about retiring from the his country’s national team. Photographs of the damage were published on Messi’s official twitter page alongside the heading that “Argentina has got the world’s most disgraceful fanbase”.