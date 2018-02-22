Vanja Milinkovic-Savic drops his brother's transfer hint
28 April at 10:00The brother of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic: Vanja, has fueled talks of his brother's rumored move to Juventus.
The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as one of the Serie A's best midfielders over the last two seasons and that has helped him make a name for himself in the European market. This season, the Spain born Serbian has 31 times in the Serie A, scoring ten times and assisting three times.
In an interview that Sergey's brother Vanja recently gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Torino man dropped a hint regarding the midfielder's rumored move to Juventus. Vanja said: "I hope he goes to Juventus. That way, we will be in the same city."
The 21-year-old Vanja joined Torino from Lechia Gdansk, where he had made 29 appearances for the first team. This season though, he has not made a single appearance for the Torino first team, appearing thrice in the Coppa Italia.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
