Serie A have introduced the Video Assistant Referee in the 2017/18 campaign and the so-called VAR was hugely used in the opening game of the season.



Genoa and Juventus are now facing each other at the Marassi and Genoa and Juve have been awarded one penalty each.



Both penalties were awarded by Luca Banti thanks to the Video Assistant Referee. The penalty awarded to Genoa, however, was wrongly awarded because Genoa striker Galabinov was offside before Rugani fouled him.



Rugani did actually foul Galabinov but the game should have been stopped due to the Grifone player’s offside.







Genoa went 2-0 up thanks to Galabinov’s penalty but Juventus’ managed to end the first half with a 2-2 draw thanks to a brace came courtesy of Paulo Dybala.



Dybala netted the equalizer from the spot making the most of another penalty awarded with the VAR.



Mario Mandzukic shot towards the goal but Genoa defender Lazovic touched the ball with his hand causing the penalty in favour of the Old Lady.

