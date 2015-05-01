Var helps referee take the right decision over a penalty kick in Juve-Fiorentina

Fiorentina are currently taking on Juventus in Turin as the Bianconeri have a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Mandzukic. They could've had a 2-0 lead but the VAR helped the referee take there right decision over a penalty kick. Fiorentina's Milan Badelj tackled Juve's Blaise Matuidi just outside the box as the referee awarded Juve a penalty kick. He then decided to consult the VAR as he rightfully changed his decision. Instead of giving Juve a pk, he gave them a free-kick instead but he did send off Badelj (second yellow card of the game). There have been a lot of critics of the VAR but this is an example that it could be very useful.



With a win tonight, Juve would still be perfect in the Italian Serie A as they would have 15 points out of their first 5 games of the season. Napoli are also winning as they would also remain perfect. Inter Milan drew Bologna last night which was their first dropped points of the new season....