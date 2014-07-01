VAR is already working, and speeding up
18 September at 13:30Video-assisted refereeing is already turning out to be a resounding success, La Repubblica write today.
It took less than a minute to call back offside goals called by Kevin Lasagna, Nikola Kalinic (a very close one) and Josip Ilicic this weekend.
Goal-line technology also helped chalk off a Leonardo Bonucci goal, which hadn’t crossed the line. In fact, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) met in midweek, proof that the world is watching as Serie A adopts this new technology.
Perfect call. Today too in Italy we saw four Var decisions, each one spot on.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 17, 2017
Var is the best thing happened to football since Wags https://t.co/aNcfkVyHVF
The time wasted is still causing some headaches, however: it took almost six minutes for Inter to get a penalty in the game against SPAL, when Joao Mario was floored inside the box, with the referee initially judging him to have been fouled outside of it.
Refereeing designator Nicola Rizzoli said that “such long waits are not acceptable”.
