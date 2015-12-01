Reports from Sky Sports believe that Inter Milan want to sign former Manchester United defender Guillermo Varela, but the player is unwilling to move.

Varela, who is now 24 years old, currently plays for childhood club Penarol, the very club where he was signed by David Moyes and Manchester United back in 2013. He made four appearances for the Red Devils during his stay there under Louis van Gaal and has made ten appearances for Penarol since joining last summer.

It is said that the nerazzurri wanted to sign the Uruguayan right-back and Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini liked him a lot. The player though, was unwilling to move to the Serie A based outfit after reports emerged two or three days ago that both parties were locked in talks to bring the former Red Devil to San Siro this month.

Varela, who has made a single appearance for the national side, has recently told in an interview that he wants to stay at Penarol and that is the reason why he rejected the nerazzurri’s approach. He also revealed that he wants to win the Copa Libertadores with his boyhood side.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)