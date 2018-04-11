Lucas Vazquez doesn’t have many doubts about what happened last night, claiming that Mehdi Benatia did indeed foul him for the penalty that sent Real Madrid through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Having murdered the Bianconeri 3-0 in Turin, the Merengues were given a taste of their own medicine when the Old Lady nullified this margin thanks to a Mario Manduzkic double.

The Croat’s European clutchiness wouldn’t be enough, however, as Real were awarded a late penalty for a Mehdi Benatia foul on Vazquez. While many Juventus fans reacted very badly to the call, as it appeared that the Spaniard had gone down easily.

"Yes, it was [a penalty]," Vazquez said.

"When I went to hit the ball the centre-back arrived from behind and knocked me down.

"There's no discussion.

"It's normal [that Juventus players protested], it was the final minute."

​Vazquez was critical of his own team, however:

"What happened today has to be a lesson for us," he said.

"Whoever relaxes pays for it.

"The Champions League doesn't let anybody off the hook.

"We knew how to suffer to the end and the goal puts us in the semi-finals, which is important."

​Recent footage seems to indicate that that was indeed a penalty