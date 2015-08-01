Gian Piero Ventura, Italy coach, speaks to Rai Sport after the 1-0 victory against Israel: "I'm so happy, I'm very happy, the priority was the result. We played for 80 minutes in their midfield, it’s a step forward for the conviction of our means. The priority was the result. If in the first half we had been limited, in the second we had continual occasions. Applause or whistles do not condition us. At the time of the draw the playoffs were the normal objective. With a great result in Spain we would have overturned the forecasts."

GOAL! #Immobile heads home from a #Candreva cross! #ItalyIsrael