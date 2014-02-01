Ventura: 'De Gea made three solid saves where as we took two goals on two shots'

Italy's coach Gian Piero Ventura spoke to the Italian press after Italy's heavy 3-0 defeat to Spain, here is what he had to say: "In general we clearly saw a difference between both club's physical conditions. We are human, them not as much... . We also weren't very wgood as we gave up too many balls and did not take our scoring chances. In the first half, we conceded two goals on their first few shots of the game where as De Gea made three crucial saves that could've re-opened the game...".



4-2-4 ? " Why didn't you play an extra midfielder? Because we wanted to try this out and we know where we want to go with this. It was an experience and hopefully we will take steps forward from here. If one game affects us then it means that we aren't competitive but this isn't the case. We will surprise many people next summer at the World Cup...".



Italy will now be taking on Israel on Tuesday in Italy as they will have a chance to bounce back. Spain are now three points ahead as Italy will likely finish second....