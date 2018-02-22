"After a terrible experience for me and many people, I want to go back to doing the only thing I think I can do, which is to return to the football pitch, I can't wait," said Ventura.

The former Torino coach also spoke about Roma and about the decision to bench Insigne, twice, against Sweden.

"Roma's win vs. Barcelona? I think very few expected this. Only Di Francesco and his players could believe in such a difficult task, they really deserved it.

"Insigne against Sweden? I can't wait until I'm able to talk, then I can tell you the whole truth. There are things that you don't know about."

Insigne only played 10 minutes in the two legs against Sweden, coming on in the 80th minute during the first leg, while he remained on the bench in the second leg.