Ventura includes Chelsea target and AC Mian striker in preliminary Italy squad

Italy national team boss Giampiero Ventura has named his preliminary 22-man shortlist for the azzurri national team. These 22 players are not going to make Italy’s senior squad for the incoming World Cup Qualifiers but Venutra will only pick some of them. Chelsea, Inter and Juventus target Domenico Berardi has been included in the preliminary squad alongside AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula. Former rossoneri starlet Simone Verdi has also been included in the squad.



Italy will be playing their next World Cup qualifier against Albania on the 24th of March and some of these players may be added in Ventura’s definitive squad list. The Italian FA will be confirming the full list shortly:



Goalkeepers: Cragno (Benevento), Sportiello (Fiorentina).



​Defenders: Barreca (Torino), Barba (Empoli), Caldara (Atalanta), Conti (Atalanta), Dimarco (Empoli), Izzo (Genoa), Tonelli (Napoli), Spinazzola (Atalanta), Zampano (Pescara).



​Midfielders: Cataldi (Genoa), Gagliardini (Inter), Grassi (Atalanta), Locatelli (Milan), Pellegrini e Mazzitelli (Sassuolo).



​Wingers: Verdi (Bologna), D'Alessandro (Atalanta), Berardi (Sassuolo), Parigini (Bari).



​Strikers: Caprari (Pescara), Inglese (Chievo), Lapadula (Milan), Petagna (Atalanta).

