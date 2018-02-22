Ventura linked with shock Serie A return
16 April at 22:10Former Italy manager Giampiero Ventura could make return to Serie A before the end of the season, reports in Italy claim.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Massimo Oddo is walking on thin ice after that his Udinese side have racked up 9 successive defeats in Serie A.
The Serie A side are now close to the relegation zone and chiefs of the club are reportedly considering changing their manager one more time before the end of the season.
Oddo, in fact, had replaced Luigi Delneri after eight defeats in the opening 12 games of the season. Oddo had a great start in charge of the club but the team’s for over the last two months has dramatically dropped, so much so Udinese are now six points above the relegation area.
The bianconeri are due to play against Napoli and Crotone this week and the net two matches are believed to be decisive for the future of the former AC Milan and Lazio defender.
Both Giampiero Ventura and former Albania coach Gianni De Biasi are being linked with replacing Oddo if there won’t be any u-turn in the next couple of games.
