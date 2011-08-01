Looks like Giampiero Ventura is having some harsh times at Italy. The azzurri’s 3-0 defeat at hands of Spain and their unconvincing 1-0 win against Israel caused several controversies and saw the Italian tactician receive several criticism by all Italian media.Some Italy players are reported to be not happy with Ventura’s training and mentality and one of them is reported to have made it clear during a training session.A source close to the azzurri squad has told La Stampa that: “Before an important game like the one against Spain, Conte”, the source said.Ventura does not motivate players as much as Conte used to do and the azzurri are struggling to deliver under the former Torino boss.Italy players are also, according to the source: “On Thursday morning he [Ventur] told the players that we would have played with a 4-2-4 formation even if he had been trying the 3-5-2 system during the previous days.”A quarrel between Ventura and an unknown azzurri player took place on Wednesday when Ventura reproached the player for a wrong pass during the training session. After the argument between the duo Ventura reportedly decided to end the training session.“There isn’t the same tension that there used to be [under Conte]”, the source said. “Even the most experienced players, those who usually talk the most, now are more quied.”