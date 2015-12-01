Verdi explains Napoli snub, “not a ‘no’ to Napoli”

Bologna’s Simone Verdi refused a transfer to Napoli on Tuesday morning. Following the decision, the forward spoke to Sky Sports about his reasoning.



“The choice was mine but Napoli made me feel wanted. I chose to stay am happy. My choice, but I repeat, it is not a ‘no’ to Naples. I have to thank Giuntoli who has tried in every way to convince me, but I have always wanted to stay. Sarri also called me yesterday but I told him that I did not feel like leaving Bologna and so I stayed. I would not have made it and I did not want to leave Bologna.”



“They did not tell me you will play or you will not play, rightly I'm not in a position to say it. When you go to those teams you have to go and take the place.”



As for a possible transfer in June, Verdi said, “Everything can happen. Now it's up to me.”

