Verdi rues bad luck after police escort to San Paolo

Simone Verdi was forced to leave the field of play after just five minutes of Bologna’s match against Napoli this afternoon. This was his first appearance in Naples since he rejected a move to the Partenopei earlier this month.



He sustained a muscular injury, which cut short his appearance in the Stadio San Paolo. The 25-year-old will undergo medical tests tomorrow in order to understand the full extent of the problem, but it is likely he will be out of action for at least a couple of weeks.



Upon his arrival in Naples, he was given a police escort to the stadium in case of an angry backlash from Vesuviani fans. However, they opted to ignore the former AC Milan player and did not even jeer him when he entered the field of play. Unfortunately for him, the match itself was over for him almost before it had even started.



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)