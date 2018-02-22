Veretout rules out Fiorentina exit amidst Inter links
28 April at 11:45Fiorentina's Inter Milan target Jordan Veretout has ruled out a move away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi in a recent interview.
The 25-year-old French midfielder, who failed during his short-lived tenure at Aston Villa during the club's Premier League days, joined La Viola last summer from the Midlands based side. This season, the Veretout has impressed for Fiorentina, appearing 33 times in the Serie A, scoring eight goals from the midfield and assisting once.
In an interview that Veretout recently gave to Corriere dello Sport, he told that he wants to stay at the Florence based club, amidst rumors linking him with moves to Inter and Lyon in France. He said: "I am very happy at Fiorentina. My thoughts are dictated by the priorities. At the moment, the games that are left in the season count."
"It is evident that I dream of reaching the Champions League, but right now that is not my target. In Florence, I live well. I like the team. Now, our heads have to be focused on the results that we have to pick up."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments