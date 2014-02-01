Vermaelen and Dembélé both participate in Barcelona training
15 February at 14:45Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde had a full complement of players available to him as he put his players through their paces this morning, ahead of their La Liga match against Eibar at the weekend. He had granted them two days off to relax with their wives and children, which also allowed the likes of Thomas Vermaelen and Ousmane Dembélé to recover from injury.
Though the Belgian central defender has not yet been given the all-clear from the medical team, he did participate in training as he looks to return to action before long. Meanwhile, Dembélé has recovered from the stomach problems which prevented him from training following the team’s underwhelming goalless draw at home to Getafe.
The squad congratulated Paco Alcácer, who became a father and had therefore been allowed to miss the team’s previous session. Their focus soon returned to the job at hand, which is putting Eibar to the sword having drawn their previous two matches in the league.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
