Verona make loan bid for Torino striker

Despite showing occasional flashes of brilliance since joining Torino on a free transfer from Argentine giants River Plate, it is fair to say Lucas Boyé has struggled to settle into life in Serie A.



Though he arrived in Turin without much fanfare, he did come with a reputation for being a hard-working forward who would willingly sacrifice himself for the team’s sake.



Indeed, he showed signs of this last season during the very few opportunities afforded to him by coach Siniša Mihajlović who preferred to deploy his preferred trio of Iago Falque, Andrea Belotti and Adem Ljajić.



Now that the Serbian tactician has been sacked by Toro president Urbano Cairo, it is unclear where the 21-year-old San Gregorio native will fit into new Walter Mazzarri’s long-term plans for the team’s tactical identity.



In the meantime, struggling Verona have asked the Granata to allow him to spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at the Bentegodi. It remains to be seen whether they see this as beneficial for his development.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)