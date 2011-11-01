Hellas Verona have won only nine of their 55 Serie A matches against AS Roma. The Giallorossi have won 27 games, while the remaining 19 were drawn.



Verona are without a win against Roma in the top-flight since October 1996 – since then, there have been nine wins for the Giallorossi and five draws in 14 league meetings.



Four of the last six league meetings at the Bentegodi between these two sides have ended in a draw – the other two have been won by Roma.



Verona scored four goals last Sunday away to Fiorentina, as many as they had managed in total over their previous five league games.



AS Roma are winless in their last six league games (D3 L3). The last time they went seven consecutive Serie A fixtures without a win was in May 2005.



After 12 consecutive wins away from home in Serie A, Roma have drawn four of their last five league games on the road (L1).



Since the start of December, AS Roma have recorded the worst shot conversion rate in Serie A (6%), while Verona have had the fourth-best over the same period (20%).