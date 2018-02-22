Paris Saint-Germain’s early exit from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid could see many current first-team squad members leave the French capital this summer.



One of those could be Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and according to L’Equipe, the player’s agent, Mino Raiola has already offered the 25-year-old to Barcelona.



If you cast your minds back to last summer, Verratti was top of the shopping list for the Blaugrana but a move failed to materialise due to the French side asking for €100M to secure his services.



Now the journal states that President Nasser Al-Khelaifa is willing to lower the asking price and 12 months later than advertised, Verratti could be heading to the Camp Nou.





Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano wrote earlier today, that the player was close to signing a new deal with his current employers however, with Raiola thought to be ready to shake hands on an extension until 2023.

Once again, it looks like Verratti’s name will be one of the most popular, in this summer’s transfer gossip.