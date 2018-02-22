Verratti explains why he doesn’t want Barcelona move
19 March at 11:15Psg star Marco Verratti has been linked with a move to Barcelona but during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian explained why he would snub a move to the Camp Nou in the summer.
“I’ve read that Raiola has offered me to Barcelona. It’s not true. I’ve talked with my chiefs, they know what I think about Psg. I want to stay, I’ve decided to stay. I want to win something important with Psg, I’ve grown here as a man and as a footballer. There is an ambitious project here, I hope my team-mates have the same idea. You can’t cancel everything because of a defeat. Neymar? You need great players if you want to achieve great wins. With Neymar it would be easier.”
“Juve-Real in Champions League? It’s going to hard but not impossible for Juve. I think it’s going to be harder for Roma. Barcelona have really improved, especially at the back. Scudetto race? It’s hard for Napoli because Juve know how to win. The direct clash will be decisive.”
Go to comments