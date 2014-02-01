Juve, Chelsea and Barcelona target Verratti: 'Future? I will have to talk with PSG at the end of this season...'

Marco Verratti is now one of the best young midfielders in Europe as many big clubs are interested in getting him. His future at PSG is still in doubt as there have been a lot of talks about his future over the past few months. Let's not forget that Barcelona, Chelsea, Inter, Juventus are just some of the many clubs who have concrete interest in the Italian wonderkid even if his price tag is very very high since PSG aren't in need of money.



Here is what Verratti had to say about his future in an interview with goal.com after PSG's league cup win over Monaco: "I still have 4 more years of contract with PSG and I am happy here. At the end of this current season, I will meet up with the club and we will then decide what to do ".



PSG are second in the French Ligue 1 standings behind Monaco. They actually beat Monaco last night by a 4-1 score to win the French League cup. PSG have been knocked out of the Uefa Champions league as they lost to FC Barcelona earlier this month.