PSG midfielder Marco Verratti is making headlines for the wrong reasons, and will be forced to miss the next three Ligue 1 games after the player was disqualified for insulting the referee against Toulouse. During the end of the 6-2 win over Toulouse Sunda, the Azzurri regista had to leave the field early in the 69th after a second yellow. Already booked during the first half, Verratti committed a serious foul that led the match official, Amaury Delerue, to pull out a second yellow and send him to the locker room. Verratti did not take the penalty well and spoke a few words too much to the referee. The Italian midfielder must now miss the upcoming games against Saint-Etienne, Metz, and Lyon.

The news comes as a blow to PSG who have just recently welcomed the talented Italian midfielder back to the fold after missing a handful of preseason matches. PSG coach Emery will need to shift his midfield for the next three matches, and will undoubtedly be disappointed in Verratti’s behavior.