Verratti: ‘I don’t want Barcelona move’

PSG star Marco Verratti was one of the best players on the pitch in his side’s 4-0 Champions League win against Barcelona yesterday night. The Italy star is being linked with a move to Barcelona with Spanish media reporting that the former Pescara man has requested a move to Barcelona at the end of the season. Talking to media at the end of the game, however, Verratti has denied to be interested in moving to the Nou Camp in the future.



“I wanted to say that before the game but I couldn’t. I don’t want to move to Barcelona, I’ve never said that. You all know my dream is to win something important here. I believe in this project and I am proud to be part of it.”



“We’ll be facing a furious Barcelona side in the return game, they will try to do something more. It’s not finished yet.”



