‘Verratti not even worth €50m’

Psg and Italy star Marco Verratti has found himself in the middle of a storm after his last two disappointing performances against Spain and Israel with the azzurri national team. Verratti failed to impress during both games and Italian media have hit out at him for his weak performances in the last two crucial games with Italy.



Francesco ‘Ciccio’ Graziani is a player who knows what wearing the azzurri shirt means. A former Torino, Fiorentina & Roma striker, Graziani played 64 games and scored 23 goals with the azzurri between 1975 and 1983. Graziani won the 1982 World Cup with Italy and during his latest interview with Premium Sport he criticized Verratti with some harsh words.



“Verratti does not make the difference. I don’t think he is even worth € 50 million”, Graziani said.



Verratti is regarded as a possible heir of Andres Iniesta at Barcelona with the blaugrana who had been rumoured to be willing to offer almost € 100 million to sign the Italian last summer.



Graziani would have not offered as much.

