Verratti: PSG slap €80m price-tag on top summer target of Chelsea, Bayern & Juve
05 January at 17:45Marco Verratti will be one of the hottest commodities in the next summer transfer window and a host of European clubs are said to be willing to splash the cash to seal the transfer of one of the best playmakers in the world.
Verratti’s PSG contract runs until 2021 but his agent has been repeatedly suggesting that this could be the player’s last season in France even if the Ligue1 giants will do everything they can to keep the player in Paris until the natural expiration of his contract.
It is pretty safe to say that PSG need no money and they are clearly not open to sell the 24-year-old playmaker on the cheap. According o today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Ligue1 giants have slapped € 80 million price-tag on the Italian star who is being monitored by Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus.
Serie A giants Inter are also interested in signing the former Pescara star, but they would be out from the race to sign him if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.
