Marco Verratti will be one of the hottest commodities in the next summer transfer window and a host of European clubs are said to be willing to splash the cash toVerratti’s PSG contract runs until 2021 but his agent has been repeatedly suggesting that this could be the player’s last season in France even if the Ligue1 giants willIt is pretty safe to say that PSG need no money and they are clearly not open to sell the 24-year-old playmaker on the cheap. According o today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport , the Ligue1 giants have slapped € 80 million price-tag on the Italian star who is being monitored by Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus.Serie A giants Inter are also interested in signing the former Pescara star, but they would be out from the race to sign him if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.