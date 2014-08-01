Marco Verratti has been waxing positive about PSG’s upcoming double game with Real Madrid, saying that the tie is

Speaking after the Parisians’ League Cup win over Strasbourg (4-2), the Italian international said that the Champions league draw had allowed PSG to be “in the best matchup, which everyone will be watching.”

“We will need to play two perfect games in order to beat Real Madrid.”

The Parisians have been unlucky in recent years with the draw, but the 25-year-old was positive, saying that PSG “had to play the best teams in order to win the Champions League.”

The French side has invested heavily in recent years, since being acquired in 2011 by Qatar Sports Investments. Yet, despite winning five Ligue 1 titles, PSG have not won the ultimate European crown.

Verratti was linked with a departure to Barcelona in the summer, but found himself staying after getting rid of agent Donato Di Campli.