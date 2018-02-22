Marco Verratti has taken a shot at Lionel Messi, claiming that referees always forgive his transgressions.

The Italian was speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport about Paris Saint-Germain’s elimination at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16, in which the talented midfielder was sent off for a second yellow. The first he had picked up for a reckless tackle, the second for mouthing off at referee Felix Brych.

“I got it wrong against Real, but it was a red card out of frustration and sometimes referees could be more tolerant," Verratti said.

“It was a bad reaction but I didn't insult anybody, whereas Messi goes around pointing his finger in the referee's face and doesn't even get punished.

“But anyway, I need to improve.”

This interview comes at a time when Verratti also explained why he didn’t join Barcelona last summer, despite being heavily linked to the Catalan side.