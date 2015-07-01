Verratti's agent: 'Inter and Juve want him but it will be hard to get him from PSG'

Marco Verratti's future has been talked about a lot over the past few months. His agent, Donato Di Campli, spoke to Premium Sport of his client's future, here is what he had to say on the matter: '' Marco wants to win and that's it. He doesn't only want to have French league titles, he wants more than just that. We want to win with PSG but if it won't be possible then we will have to evaluate his future. Inter? They have a solid team and they have a great ownership. I can say the same thing about Juventus too but in the end PSG are very rich and they don't need the money. Are Inter and Juventus interested in him ? Yes you can say that. It won't be easy to get Verratti from PSG but let's see how things evolve''.



Verratti has appeared in 21 games so far this campaign for PSG as he has scored two goals and added two assists. PSG are currently in third place in the French Ligue 1 standings.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)