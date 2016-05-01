Verratti’s former agent hits out against PSG owners
18 January at 16:35During an agents’ forum organised by Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Donato Di Campli discussed his former client Marco Verratti and the way in which things played out with Paris Saint-Germain. Here is what he had to say:
“With PSG I endured the most negative experience of my life. In the football world, there is no recognition or good faith. I have had the opportunity to see this first hand. When I think of everything that has happened, it’s crazy. The problem I had was that I did not only fight against a club, but against an entire state. I ended up being swept away like a grain of sand.
“Neymar? No one will move him away from Paris. It’s the same situation for others. The Sheikh owner has financial potential above and beyond any other club, and the players are locked down by contracts they would have no chance of getting elsewhere. This is why they remain in Ligue 1, despite the fact there is only one club.
“Pastore? I was on holiday with Javier. He’s a great guy and obviously he is not enjoying the fact he is playing so few games. The fact he is on such a massive contract in Paris makes it difficult for him to leave…”
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
