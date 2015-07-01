Verratti’s next club depends on these two factors
04 January at 20:01Marco Verratti could leave PSG in the summer transfer window. The player’s agent has suggested that his client’s departure from Paris could be on the cards but, at the same time, he has claimed that convincing PSG will be nothing easy. It is not difficult to believe him given that Verratti is one of the most appreciated playmakers around Europe.
As ilbianconero.com reports, however, there are two main factors that could influence the decision of Verratti over his next club. The first one is: the Italy International wants to play in Champions League and his next club must be one playing in Europe’s elite competition in the 2017/18 campaign.
Verratti’s decision could also be influenced by his next technical club. As Sky Italia reports, his contract with Puma expired at the end of 2016. Big companies will try to put Verratti under contract and his next club could be one wearing shirts of either Nike or Adidas. Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Inter are all been monitoring the player’s situation.
