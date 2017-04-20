Marco Verratti has issued a very strong endorsement of team-mate Lucas Moura, and claims that PSG

“Lucas had a great first half of the season, he’s played a lot,” the Italian international, himself wanted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, wrote on his Goal.com column.

Moura has scored nine goals and added five assists in Ligue 1 this season, which goes up to 16 goals and six assists if one counts all competitions.

“Lucas has also made the most of the Coach’s tactical training,” Verratti added, “He’s more complete now. We can easily forged that he is young, and that he can have difficult moments.”

The former Santos man had some difficult moments earlier on in his PSG career, prompting

“I’ve not seen his skills in many other players. In one on ones, it’s hard for him to lose the ball. I don’t think that PSG will ever let him leave”.