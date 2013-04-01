Verratti shuts the door on Barcelona: 'There was something but I decided to stay'
06 August at 20:36Marco Verratti's name was talked about a lot this past summer as FC Barcelona had strong interest in him. The Catalan club sold Neymar this past week for 222 million euros as they will now be looking to re-invest that money on a few players. Even so, they will likely have to forget about Verratti as he will be staying in Paris for now. Here is what the Italian star had to say on the matter in an interview with Sky Sport (via Bleacherreport) : " There was something with Barcelona in the past but it is finished now, there were not any other negotiations with other teams. I decided to stay here and I am very happy about this. Neymar made me change ideas? No, I had decided way before. I did not know that he would join us but it's great ".
Verratti appeared in 42 games for PSG last season as he scored 3 goals on the season. He will likely have a big season ahead for PSG ....
