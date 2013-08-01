Verratti slams ‘disrespectful’ Monaco

Monaco were beaten 5-0 by PSG in the semi-finals of the French Cup with the Monegasques boss Jardim who played several young players resting all the big names ahead of the Champions League semi-final against Juventus.



PSG star Marco Verratti did not appreciate his opponents’ decision and harshly criticized Jardim at the end of the game.



“If I were a Monaco player I’d be furious with the club. We also have important games to play and we have also rested some big players ahead of big games but we’ve never played our youths in the semi-final of a competition.”



“It can happen in the first stages but not in the semi-finals. I think they could have managed the situation better. They showed no respect and a small club mentality. It was important for us to reach the final, they were not disrespectful towards us but towards the competition.”



Monaco manager Jardim of course did not agree with Verratti: “We have 15 players not 25 and most of our regular starters are also injured. There is nothing else we could do”, he told French reporters at the end of the game.

