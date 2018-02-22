Verratti: We did not live up to pressure in the Champions League

PSG midfielder Marco Veratti spoke during the eve of his League Cup final appearance against Monaco and said: “Tomorrow is very important,it is not easy to win trophies. The League Cup is a must for us and next year we will do our best to win the Champions League”.



PSG were eliminated from the Champions League under very hard to accept circumstances after they suffered defeat during the last-16 against a below par Real Madrid side.



The French giants have spent heavily throughout the years in order to build a side that can compete on a regular basis in the Champions League but it so far does not look like any of the funds that they have spent has come to fruition.



“Last year we fought against them and it is a great sporting rivalry and important for the championship.

“Every day I listen to things that are not true at all. In Paris, there is a lot of pressure.

