Marco Verratti’s agent has released another sybilline interview about his client’s future.

​Asked by prestigious French newspaper L’Equipe about the Italian international’s ambitions ahead of tonight’s Champions League Round of 16 game against Barcelona.

"Our goal is always the same: to win the Champions League with PSG, which is also the ambition of the club,” he told

"It's not a question of getting Marco out at any price, but he wants to win this event.



And if this is not possible at PSG, then he will do it elsewhere” Di Campli continued.

The Verratti clan has already let it be known that the 25-year-old will

Also a target for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus, Verratti is highly in demand.

The two sides were meeting to conclude Riccardo Orsolini’s (also a Di Campli client) move to Turin.