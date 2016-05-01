Versatile Serie A striker linked with Juventus summer move

Versatile Palermo striker Robin Quaison has emerged as a possible summer target for Serie A giants Juventus. According to Sky Italia, the Old Lady’s director of sport Giuseppe Marotta has recently met Palermo president Giuseppe Zamparini to sound out the availability of the 23-year-old striker.



Quaison can either play as left winger or support striker and his contract with Palermo expires in June 2017. Given Palermo struggles this season (the rosanero sit 19th in the Serie A table and are in very serious danger of being relegated) , Quaison is not going to sign a contract extension with his current club.



Marotta, however, wants to find economic agreement with Palermo and leave the player on loan at his current club until the end of the season.



​Juventus may be required to pay € 2.8 million to sign the player in January and leave him on loan at Palermo until the end of the season. The two parties will have another meeting in the next few days.

