Spurs face an anxious wait to see if Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen will be fit to face Juventus in their Champions League Round of 16 return next month.



The 30-year-old suffered an ankle injury in training ahead of last weekend’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace and the player, who is an integral part of Spurs’ back-line, is on a race against time to be fit.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino explained that; “We are awaiting the results of the scan but Jan suffered a heavy blow to the ankle.

“We were hoping that he could have been fit to face Palace but it was clear that he was unable to join the rest of the squad.



“We are now just hoping that it is nothing too serious.”



The two teams are locked at 2-2 after the first-leg in Turin in which the Premier League side fought back from two goals down.



The second-leg takes place at Wembley on March 7.