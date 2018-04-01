Speaking after Chelsea lost 1-3 at home to further distance the Blues from the Top 4, former player and manager Gianluca Vialli claims that Conte “can’t wait” to leave London.

“Conte can’t wait to leave Chelsea,” Vialli said on Sky Sport Italia. “He can’t stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him. The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man.”

This isn’t the first time that Conte would have had a problem with his club’s transfer policy, getting into a similar argument with Juventus before leaving them to go Coach Italy in 2014.

Asked about his status after the 3-1 loss, Conte said “You have to ask the club, not me. I repeat: my task is to work, to work and I know I work 24 hours for Chelsea. Me and my staff. This is our task.”