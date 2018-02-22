Vialli: ‘Morata’s head dropped when Spurs took the lead’
01 April at 21:20Gianluca Vialli was at work earlier this evening as a Sky Sport analyst during Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. The ex-Juventus striker was full of praise for the quality of Blues frontman Álvaro Morata, but then appeared to question the mentality of the Spanish international. Here is what he had to say:
“I think he is a very good player, though he did not find it easy to settle into English football. That said, he has scored decisive goals in some important matches. He has a bit of a mental barrier to overcome though.
“While the match was going well for Chelsea, he looked like the Morata we saw play for Juventus and Real Madrid. However, once Tottenham took the lead, his head dropped and he stopped believing.
“It’s not a good sign. Those are moments in which the striker should take charge and become the leader of the team. He should be the one who drags his teammates back into the game.”
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
