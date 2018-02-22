Vialli reveals which Barcelona star Juventus should sign
07 May at 18:10Former Juventus striker Gianluca Vialli has backed the Old Lady in signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the summer transfer window, ahead of Emre Can.
The German international’s contract at Liverpool will run down after the end of this season. He has been heavily linked with a move to the Turin club and is expected to join them on a free transfer.
However, Vialli has his concerns whether Can can do a better job than his compatriot Sami Khedria, who is already at Juventus. The former Italian striker has backed the Serie A leaders to bolster their midfielder for the next campaign in the upcoming transfer window.
“Emre Can doesn’t fully convince me for Juve, he doesn’t set my pulses racing. I’m not convinced that he’d do better than Khedira because he’s not the perfect fit, in my opinion. Juve need to strengthen their midfield, but Rakitic would be better than Emre Can,” Vialli told Sky.
