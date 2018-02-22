Vialli reveals why Allegri should not leave Juventus
07 May at 09:45Juventus legend Gianluca Vialli has told that the club boss Massimiliano Allegri must not leave the club.
The 50-year-old Allegri joined Juventus after the exit of Antonio Conte in the summer of 2014. Since then, the former Milan boss has been highly successful at the Old Lady, winning the three Scudetto titles since joining and on the verge of winning his fourth and the club's record seventh one. He has also led the bianconeri to two Champions League finals.
In an interview that Vialli gave to Sky Sports, the he talked about the future of Allegri at Juventus. He said: "If I was Allegri, I would think twice about leaving."
"At other teams, a coach realises that a cycle has ended, but at Juventus, we work immediately about the present and on the near future."
Vialli also told that Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic is better than Juventus target Emre Can.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments