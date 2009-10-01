A new name was added to the list of winners of the prestigious Viareggio youth tournament as Sassuolo defeated Empoli in the final to round off a thrilling competition.









The Italian teams dominated the competition with only two of the 17 foreign competitors making it out of the group stage into the round of 16. For the two most successful teams in the competitions history in AC Milan and Juventus, who were defending their title that was as far as they got. Milan succumbed to Empoli and in an enthralling game Juventus lost to Club Brugge from Belgium 7-6 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

In the quarter finals, Atalanta were beaten by Torino and Napoli lost to Club Brugge as the Belgium’s continued their impressive form. Empoli squeezed past SPAL but the game of the round and possibly the tournament was between Internazionale and Sassuolo. The Milan side had been scoring goals for fun, 16 in total in the three group games and put four past Cagliari in the first knock out round. Sassoulo took an early lead before the inevitable Inter goal came in the second half, with honours even at the end of normal time an extraordinary penalty shoot out took place with Sassuolo prevailing 9-8.

Onto the semi-finals and Sassuolo again had to prove their mental strength in a penalty shoot out this time against Torino, again the team from the province of Modena succeeded as they converted all five but the unfortunate Vicenzo Millico had his penalty saved by Sassuolo goalkeeper Bryan Costa.



Empoli had a comfortable win over Club Brugge by 3-0, the Belgium’s after having defender Tanghe dismissed struggled to get into the game and Empoli striker Hamed Traore scored twice as the Tuscan side eased into the final.

The final itself was a befitting way to finish the tournament, from the national anthem to the final kick of the game it was a credit to everyone involved.

Empoli were looking to add to their solitary Viareggio win which was back in 2000 as they prevailed in the Tuscan derby over Fiorentina, Sassuolo on the other hand were looking to win the competition for the first time.

It was the side from Emilia-Romagna region who took the lead after a goal from Claud Adjapong in the 13th minute. It was Empoli who went in at half time in the lead though thanks to goals from Alessio Zini and Carlo Manicone.







The game flowed from end to end as Sassuolo looked to draw level and Empoli looked to hit on the counter attack, with ten minutes left it was the Neroverdi who levelled with a goal from Gianluca Scamacca. Extra time failed to bring a winner so once again Sassuolo headed into a penalty shoot out and again they proved clinical with Samuele Damiani missing for Empoli, it was left to Scamacca whose goal to the game to penalties to convert his spot kick and give Sassuolo their first ever Viareggio cup win.

After the formalities of the trophy presentation, and as part of the Viareggio tradition, a panel of experts from the main Italian newspapers pick their player and goalkeeper of the tournament. Empoli’s Carlo Manicone was given this prestigious honour, with Sassuolo goalkeeper Bryan Costa unsurprisingly winning the goalkeeper of the tournament. Inter’s Karlo Butic was top goalscorer with six.



The 70th edition of the Viareggio Cup returns next spring with a possibly expanded format.

Mark Neale