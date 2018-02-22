Vidal a doubt for Real clash as Bayern star undergoes surgery
16 April at 14:50Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal is unlikely to feature for the club's upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid.
The 30-year-old Chilean midfielder has impressed for the club since having joined from Serie A giants Juventus, but his stock and prominence has fallen this season. The midfielder has made only 17 starts in the Bundesliga this season, appearing five times as a substitute for the Bavarians.
Reports suggest the former Juve and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has sustained a knee injury and is now unlikely to feature for the Bavarians in their upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.
Vidal began Bayern's last training session fit, but had to abandon the session early due to the injury. He left the pitch on a stretcher after having sprained his knee. It is believed that Vidal will pay a visit to a specialised clinic and will undergo a small knee surgery, which will likely keep him out of action for the Real Madrid semi-final.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments