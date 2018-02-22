Vidal and Boateng attack referee of Real-Bayern on social media
01 May at 23:46Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal and Kevin Prince Boateng are injured and could not play alongside their team-mates against Real Madrid tonight.
The Bavarians were eliminated by Real Madrid after an away 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu but, once again, Real Madrid’s game ended in controversy as Bayern Munich were denied at least one clear penalty.
German fans are absolutely mad at the referee of tonight’s game Cüneyt Çakir who did not awarded Bayern a penalty kick for a clear handball of Marcelo.
According to Graziano Cesari, Bayern Munich should have been awarded two penalties.
Both Vidal and Boateng did not take Cakir’s decision very well as you can see by their social media posts (watch the gallery)
